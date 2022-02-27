CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.47% of CoreCivic worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXW opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.98.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

