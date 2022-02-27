ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.78) to GBX 256 ($3.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS CNVVY remained flat at $$9.59 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

