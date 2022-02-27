Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $27.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.41.

NYSE VLRS opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $29,048,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 609,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

