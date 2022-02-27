Contrasting W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 12 2 2.84 W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $223.65, suggesting a potential downside of 2.46%. W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.20%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 11.48% 11.98% 7.30% W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 8.37 -$200.00 million $5.54 41.39 W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.90 $37.79 million ($0.70) -6.60

W&T Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats W&T Offshore on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

