Contrasting Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

85.0% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Discover Financial Services and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 41.22% 44.64% 4.91% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Discover Financial Services and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services $13.22 billion 2.75 $5.45 billion $17.77 6.98 Affirm $870.46 million 12.81 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -12.10

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Discover Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Discover Financial Services and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 5 9 0 2.64 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $138.69, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $98.71, indicating a potential upside of 151.89%. Given Affirm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Discover Financial Services.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Affirm on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club, and the company’s network partners business, which includes credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued on the Discover Network. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.