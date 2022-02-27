Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTTAY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.05. 171,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

