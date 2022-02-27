Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.23 Million

Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $405.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $473.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $340.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,935. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

