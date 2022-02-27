Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 363.58% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CGEN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 32.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 572,852 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 544,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 95.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 384,884 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

