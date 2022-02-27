Comparing Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -22.12% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -122.46% -105.85%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viking Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 351.90%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.64, indicating a potential upside of 136.68%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Relmada Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.71) -4.83 Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($6.62) -3.10

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relmada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Relmada Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

