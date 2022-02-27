Comparing SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SelectQuote and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 8 1 0 2.11 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 262.32%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SelectQuote and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $937.82 million 0.52 $131.05 million $0.51 5.86 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 2.86 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 8.71% 12.99% 6.15% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SelectQuote beats Tian Ruixiang on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote (Get Rating)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

About Tian Ruixiang (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

