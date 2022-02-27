Comparing Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Onion Global and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 0.25 $32.13 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.62 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 442.04%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90%

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Onion Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global (Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

