Comerica Bank Sells 37,539 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SO opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating
) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.
In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,139 shares of company stock worth $5,582,333 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Southern Profile (Get Rating)
The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
Shares of SO stock
opened at $65.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.
In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,139 shares of company stock worth $5,582,333. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.