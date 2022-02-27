Comerica Bank Sells 37,539 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,139 shares of company stock worth $5,582,333 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

