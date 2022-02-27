Comerica Bank Sells 12,320 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,694 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $378,606,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

