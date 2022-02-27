Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.70. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $122.61 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

