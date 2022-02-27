Comerica Bank Has $12.75 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.