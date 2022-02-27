Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $202.67 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

