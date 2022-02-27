Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,897 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zynga were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.
In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Zynga (Get Rating)
Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.
