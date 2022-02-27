Comerica Bank Acquires 17,701 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.41 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

