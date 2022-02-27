Colony Group LLC Sells 973 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,497,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 126,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

