Colony Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $418.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.71 and a 200 day moving average of $546.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

