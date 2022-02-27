Colony Group LLC Raises Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in NICE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NICE by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $227.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

