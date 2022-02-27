Colony Group LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $151.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock worth $72,923,861. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.