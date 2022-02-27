Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.