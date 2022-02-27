Colliers Securities Weighs in on IMAX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMAX. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

IMAX stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

