Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CNS opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

