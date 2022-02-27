Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Codexis stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

