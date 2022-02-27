CNB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

