CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $68.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.14 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in CMS Energy by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,403,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

