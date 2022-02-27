Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.33. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 246,487 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $19,705,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,336 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.