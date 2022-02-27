Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will post $205.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.40 million and the highest is $206.70 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $138.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $930.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,073,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total value of $3,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,197 shares of company stock valued at $76,355,719. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

