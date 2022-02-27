CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.14 million, a P/E ratio of -135.41 and a beta of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 144.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.