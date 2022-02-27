Clarus Co. (CLAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Clarus has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. Clarus has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Clarus stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $843.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clarus by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

