City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.46 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. City Office REIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.600 EPS.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.55. 297,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 199,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,056 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

