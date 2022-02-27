Citigroup Raises CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $29.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.85.

CNP stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 198,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

