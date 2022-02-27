Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

