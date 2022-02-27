Citigroup Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.