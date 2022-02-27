Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,775 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 80.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 63.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 1,040,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8,700.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 741,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 733,029 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 95.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 419,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $335.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

