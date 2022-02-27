Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,873 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 36.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 31.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

ATHX stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $218.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

