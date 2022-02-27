Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 49,908 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

