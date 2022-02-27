CIBC Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$79.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.42.

TSE STN opened at C$63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$48.83 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.83.

In related news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,902,640. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

