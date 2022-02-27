CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIX. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$16.63 and a 12 month high of C$30.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

