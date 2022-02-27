ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 31st

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $25.41 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services (Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.