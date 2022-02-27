Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Chemed also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.10-$19.50 EPS.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $21.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.78. 98,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,410. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.26. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

