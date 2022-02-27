Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

