Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 19,582 shares.The stock last traded at $90.91 and had previously closed at $89.84.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $867.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $292,250. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Chase by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Chase by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 166,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chase by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chase by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

