Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CCF stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. Chase has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.65.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Chase by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chase by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.
Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.