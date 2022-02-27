Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CCF stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. Chase has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,250 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Chase by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chase by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

