Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 81 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,881,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

MCO opened at $323.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.83. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

