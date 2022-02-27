Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,913 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $64,964,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

