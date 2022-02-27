Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,073 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL opened at $104.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

