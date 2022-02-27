Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 24,631 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 183.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

